76 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home

DYER, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs have been rescued from an abandoned home in Dyer.

The situation was first reported by a concerned citizen who reached out to law enforcement, according to a news release.

That is when the Animal Rescue Corps stepped in to help local officials in what turned out to be dogs –y young, old, and pregnant — left behind in a rotting home.

“Weather was huge concern. Being on the roads at all was of a great concern, but they had sent us video that they had taken from the property and we knew that we had to act immediately,” said Michael Cunningham, the Director of Administration for the Animal Rescue Corps. “Puppies that are three weeks old, and some that are a little bit older than that. And I know that they said there’s at least two pregnant dogs, but when you have six dogs loose in a house, you can bet that we’re going to have more than one pregnant female.”

The dogs were suffering from long-term neglect, overcrowding, bite wounds, fighting, parasites, skin conditions, dental issue and more.

Crews arrived around 8 a.m. on Monday to find the home filled with trash. They report that the smell of ammonia from feces and urine was so high it could be smelled from the street.

“There’s so much chaos happening inside of the house with us catching the other 70 animals that are in there, that animals will hide. It’s not uncommon to find animals in box springs, beds,” Cunningham said.

To help save as many dogs as they could, thermal imaging was used to look inside chewed-out furniture, and in crumbling walls and floors.

The Animal Rescue Corps reports that the owners only returned to feed the dogs.

The dogs were taken to the Animal Rescue Corps Rescue Center in Gallatin in Middle Tennessee. Once rescued, it should take a few days to get the animals thoroughly tested by a veterinarian.

“We will begin our testing, which is blood testing, urine testing, fecal testing and addressing any emergency medical conditions like eye injuries or pregnancy,” Cunningham said.

The next step is to get the animals surrendered to the Animal Rescue Corps. From there, once they own the animals, they will speak with placement partners around the country.

You can help the Animal Rescue Corps in their mission by donating here.

Find more local news here.