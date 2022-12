Car hits old YMCA sign on Campbell Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crash in north Jackson.

Car hits old YMCA sign on Campbell Street

Car hits old YMCA sign on Campbell Street

Car hits old YMCA sign on Campbell Street

A vehicle reportedly ran into the sign in front of the old YMCA building on Campbell Street Monday night.

Our crews received a call about the accident just before 7 p.m.

Jackson police say there were no injuries in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

Find additional traffic updates here.