Choral society to begin rehearsals for April concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society says they have saved a seat for you.

The Choral Society says on January 9, they will be beginning rehearsals for their next concert “Carpe Diem, Cantate Diem!”

Rehearsals will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson. It will be under the direction of Zach Young, with accompanist Mitzi Mathenia.

The concert will be held on April 29. You can stay up-to-date with the Jackson Choral Society through their Facebook page.

Find more local news here.