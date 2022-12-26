Hardin County residents under boil water notice

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County residents are under a precautionary boil water notice.

The First Utility District of Hardin County says that water used for consumption, ice or brushing teeth will need to be boiled for three minutes.

They add that some customers are without water, but their crews are working to fix the issues.

Water is available in the hydrant outside their office at 7075 Highway 57 in Counce.

The Michie Water Department and Hardin County EMS have also provided bottles of water.

They ask if you see a leak, call their emergency number at (731) 926-6898.

You can follow the First Utility District of Hardin County on Facebook for updates.

Find more news out of Hardin County here.