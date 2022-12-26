Light Snow & Cold For One More Night (Monday Night!)

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for December 26th:

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 PM for counties southeast of Madison where light snow will continue. Some small accumulations will be possible and light snow showers will return at times later tonight in Jackson. Tuesday will be our last cool day before warmer weather returns this week. Heavy rain showers are expected to impact our New Year’s plans and storms could return next Monday. We will have the latest details on the cold and snow as well as more on the incoming warm up, all the answer right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and some light snow showers will linger at times tonight as well. Accumulations are not expected but a dusting here or there will definitely be possible. Look out for some black ice from some of melted snow from earlier that will refreeze again tonight because lows will fall down to the mid 20s. The winds will be light and vary in direction overnight.

TUESDAY:

Give yourself a few extras minutes for your morning commute as there could be a few slick spots as temperatures will be below freezing during the morning hours. Tuesday will be our last cold day with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s. Snow will melt some during the day and all should be melted by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday and the winds will be light out of the west. Tuesday night lows will drop down below freezing for one more last night before the warm up returns.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday highs will make it up to around 50°. Skies will be mostly sunny and any snow that is left will most likely melt. There still could be an isolated slick spot of two early in the morning so look out for that during your morning commute. The winds on Wednesday will pick up to 10-15 MPH and come out of the west. Wednesday night lows will stay above freezing for the first time in awhile and dip down to the mid 40s is all.

THURSDAY:

Thursday is going to feel like a heat wave with temperatures warming back up above normal for the first time in a couple weeks. Highs will reach up to around 60°. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and some showers could return late in the day or overnight into Friday morning. The winds will come out of the south and be a tad breezy at times. Thursday night lows will remain warm and only fall down to around 50°.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers and cloud cover will dominate the weather most of the day on Friday. Temperatures will be warm staying in the 50s all day long. If we get a brief break in the clouds we could hit 60°. The winds will come out of the southeast and will continue to usher in the gulf moisture fueling the rain showers. Friday night lows will continue to stay warm and will only fall into the mid 50s from the increasing dew point across the Mid South.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will stick around for most of the day on Saturday. The rain will likely continue into New Year’s Eve evening but will try to move out sometime late in the night. Highs on Saturday (New Year’s Eve) will make it up to around 60° and New Year’s Eve night temperatures will hang around into the 50s. The rain is expected to clear out on New Year’s Day but temperatures will stay warm into the low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long and that is why temperatures are expected to stay above normal. Even warmer weather is on the way for next week and we could be up near 70° next Monday, but that could come with a price as a severe weather setup looks to be returning to the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we finish 2022 and as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13