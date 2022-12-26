Shoppers head to the stores for gift exchanges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shoppers were, again, out in full force Monday, the day after Christmas.

Hopefully you all had a good Christmas, but let’s say that sweater your grandmother bought you isn’t fitting just quite right.

Monday may have been the only day of the year where more bags are going into the store than they are going out.

“We came out today to make a return. I accidentally got the wrong present. So we’re going to come back, exchange it, and get the right one,” said Kira Fullington.

“You know, I wanted to make the return cause I got something that didn’t quite fit what I was looking for, but don’t tell anybody. I don’t want anybody to know that I brought it back,” said Rob Williford.

Some shoppers agreed that Monday was a good break in the weather to get out and take care of business.

“We definitely did think about the weather before getting out. We were nervous on Christmas Eve to get out, so we stayed inside. And Christmas Day, we stayed inside as well, and we we’re itching to get back outside and go shopping,” Fullington said.

However, some thought that the weather would have been no issue.

“No. I brought it back today because I knew that I could probably get a good deal on something that I was looking for. So today was a good day regardless of the weather,” Williford said.

If you are going to get out and return gifts, store leaders say stay warm and stay safe.

