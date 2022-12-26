Tax credits to be less this year

JACKSON, Tenn. — You could be in for a big shock as you file your taxes this year.

There are big changes for this tax year that could leave many with lower tax returns than expected.

Tax payers were given bigger tax breaks over the past two years due to COVID-19, but experts say those higher tax breaks have come to an end, leaving many shocked to find their tax returns are substantially less than years prior.

Jackson Hewitt franchise owner David Elkins shared how these changes can affect those with children.

“Persons with lower income or no income could file and get the full child tax credit no matter what. This year, it’s reverted back to the old rules and it is based on income. So you have to have at least some earning income and people with lower amounts of income may not get the full amount of the 2,000 child tax credit,” Elkins said.

