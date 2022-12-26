Water being handed out as crews work to fix leaks

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities are working to restore water in Henderson County.

With many of the residents of the county without water, the calls started coming in Friday morning.

Lexington Utilities says they are currently giving out cases of water, as well as filling up anyone’s containers, at their warehouse facility located at 180 Maple Street.

They are slowly building up pressure within the system and they are systematically opening valves and closing them to increase the water flow.

The utilities operate on under 140 pounds of water pressure. Right now, they are at 90 pounds of pressure.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready says that several leaks have been found and are in the process of being fixed.

“Majority of the leaks that we have been locating are due to busted pipes from residential and manufacturing facilities. We are continuing to receive calls. If you have called, we have already taken it, so please be patient with us,” McCready said.

McCready told residents of Henderson County to prepare for rolling water outages.

“We are going to have rolling water outages for the next 24 hours. Be patient. If you have water now and you live in the northern part of Henderson County, fill up some tanks. Chances are the valves will be turned off in your area for a little while while we can service other parts of the county,” he said.

The southeast part of the county is experiencing little to no water pressure. Out of the 11,000 meters, 5,000 of them are being affected. They have been working diligently to fix this.

“I’d really like to praise our utilities and the efforts they have been doing. They’ve worked hard out in this weather. I’d like to give thanks to [Jackson Energy Authority] also for facilitating the water supply they have been giving us. It’s been a team effort,” McCready said.

There is also a boil water notice in Henderson County. Water meant for consumption must be boiled at 160 degrees for three minutes.

This will be in effect until further notice.

