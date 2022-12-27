Annual tradition gives residents way to recycle Christmas trees

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson residents can now drop off their Christmas tree for the Chipping of the Greens.

The city says from December 27 to January 12 at 4 p.m., you can take your tree to one of three locations for drop off.

Those locations are North Park in the recycle bin parking lot, Liberty Garden’s west parking lot, or the Fire Training Center’s south parking lot.

The trees will be picked up and taken to the Fire Training Center to be turned into mulch on January 14 at 9:30 a.m., as long as weather permits.

The rain date is January 21, the city says.

“I am glad that we can continue this long-standing tradition.” said Groundskeeping Superintendent JD Sims. “It is a great way to give people an avenue to be able to recycle their Christmas trees and help provide free mulch to citizens. We hope to continue to be able to get the word out about this valuable resource.”

The mulch will then be available for pick up while supplies last.

If you need your tree picked up, call the Health and Sanitation Department at (731) 425-8545. You can also request for pick up through the Ready 311 app or on jacksontn.gov by selecting “311 (Report Issue).”

