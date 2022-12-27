Christy Dowdy Brummett, age 44, of Brownsville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Christy was born on November 2, 1978, in Kenton, MO to Leroy and the late Ann Love Thomas Dowdy. Christy loved hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, or anything that related to being outdoors. She loved photography and riding motorcycles. She adored her children and loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Brummett; her father, Leroy Dowdy of Brownsville, TN; three sons, James Dregon Baird, Charles Dillon Baird, and Lee Dalton Baird all of Brownsville, TN; one daughter, Karman Brummett of Brownsville; two brothers, Bobby Allen Burton and Bobby Russell Burton; and one sister, Jennifer Council. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Love Thomas Dowdy.

The family has chosen cremation and will honor Christy at a Graveside service at Trinity Cemetery on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 2 PM. Bro. Ralph Brown will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home, 1280 S Dupree Avenue, Brownsville, TN 38012. All services and arrangements are under the supervision of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.