Goodwill expects to rush of donations as year ends

JACKSON, Tenn. — Entering the new year, you might be decluttering your home and wanting a fresh new start.

You are not alone, as around this time of year, Goodwill sees an increase in donations.

“On the last six days of the year, Donation Express Centers in Middle and West Tennessee experience an increase of nearly 40% of donations,” said Jamie Davolt, a Career Coach with Goodwill Industries for Middle & West Tennessee.

The reason for the increases? People want to start the new year off fresh, and maybe, throw out some items that they no longer wear or use.

“We see that increase because people are cleaning out their attics, their garages, their homes in preparation for the gifts that they receive during the Christmas and holiday season,” Davolt said.

If you do plan to donate, make sure all clothing items are without a hanger. New or used household chemicals will not be accepted.

Donation centers also see an influx of women and children’s clothes, causing there to be a need in many other places.

“We would love to see blankets, jackets, any cold weather items, especially for furniture. This is a college town, and we have lots of people looking for decent furniture,” Davolt said.

Thousands of people benefit from Goodwill donations. Customers find bargains while shopping at the store. The money they spend goes back into the mission of Goodwill.

“Each year thousands of people across Middle and West Tennessee benefit from our social services,” Davolt said. “All of the money that is made through the donations that are sold at our retail store are able to provide all of those services to people in the community.”

You can donate anytime Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Their tips for donating include:

When decluttering your home, consider the One-Year Rule: If you haven’t worn it, used it or played it in one year, it is probably time to donate it.

Please remove hangers from clothing. Goodwill is not able to accept hangers as donations.

Goodwill cannot accept some items, such as household chemicals and older, tube-style televisions. A list of some other items that can and cannot be accepted are on Goodwill’s website.

Donation attendants can provide a receipt for taxes or other purposes.

Donations at area Goodwill retails stores are sold and used to support their mission of changing lives through education training and employment.

You can find more news from across the state here.