Harold T. Jones, age 70, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and husband of Dolores Roberts Jones, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home.

Harold was born September 11, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late James T. Jones and Peggy Ann Nelson Jones. He graduated from Bolton High School in 1970 and was an all-county baseball player. He was employed with the Shelby County Public Works as a triple-axle dump truck driver for many years before his retirement. Harold was a member of True Word Baptist Church in Arlington. He was a sports fanatic who coached softball and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed farming cotton, soybeans, wheat and pumpkins and was the owner of Uncle Fudd’s Pumpkin Patch.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dolores Roberts Jones of Arlington, TN; three daughters, Peggy Nicole Jones of Millington, TN, Rebecca Jones Gray (Kerry) of Covington, TN and Kaitlyn Marie Jones (Cassie Spain) of Dyer, TN; his sister, Sherry Crook of Arlington, TN; his brother-in-law, Tommy Crook; his stepmother, Betty Jones of Arlington, TN; and three grandchildren, J.T. “Bubba” Stegall, Hannah “Sissy” Stegall and Jordan Gray.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Holly Jones, Debra Wiseman and Donna Dean.

Funeral Services for Mr. Jones will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Les Stone officiating. Interment will be at 12 Noon Friday, December 30, 2022 at Arlington Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Jones will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be J.T. “Bubba” Stegall, Danny Stone, Jeffrey Crook, Josh Crook, Jerry Potter and Kerry Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Winston, Dickie Wiseman, Johnny Stone, William Carver and Andre Johnson.

