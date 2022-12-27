JPD, Salvation Army work together to feed homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement officers are feeding the homeless.

Over the weekend, the Salvation Army in Jackson housed multiple homeless people in various local hotels.

They received a large amount of food from Olympic Steakhouse and Jackson police officers volunteered to cook the meal on their day off.

The food was packaged by the Salvation Army, along with hygiene packs, and distributed to the hotels.

“This is just another example of the way this community comes together in time of need. It’s obvious that some of us are well off, but none of us have not been affected by this weather, right?” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army. “So for us to be able to look out for our neighbor during this time has been a blessing.”

If you wish to serve your community, you can donate to the Salvation Army or volunteer. Learn more here.

