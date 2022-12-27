Kerrington Marshell Carter
Funeral service for Kerrington Marshell Carter, age 23, will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Community Church of God in Christ in Maury, TN. Burial will follow in Harrison Cemetery in Alamo, TN.
Ms. Carter died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation and family hour for Ms. Carter will be Friday, December 30, 2022 from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.