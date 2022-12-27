Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn.

Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since.

The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson and stopped in Bethel Springs on her way back to Mississippi to see her grandfather, where she stopped for five to 10 minutes.

She did not tell her grandfather where she came from or where she was going.

That night she talked to her aunt on the phone. Her aunt says that Redfearn said she was sleeping in a driveway at a friend’s house. Then in the morning, she made the call to her aunt to confirm she was on her way to work.

That was the last anyone heard from her. She most likely took Highway 45, which is the main route between Corinth and Jackson.

Little is known about the location of the residence that owns the driveway she parked her car in to sleep that night.

According to her aunt, she did not say where she was at. Redfearn only said that the driveway belonged to a friend, her aunt says.

No information is known about the man who spoke to her two times that night either. While on the phone, according to her aunt, a man approached from the residence twice to ask if Redfearn wanted to sleep inside on the couch.

However, Redfearn refused and asked if she could sleep in the driveway. This man would be the last known person to physically see Redfearn. The next day she called her aunt at 5:45 a.m. to confirm she was on her way to work.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi and Jackson police are searching for her. Jackson police received a missing person’s report on December 19th and quickly added her to the NCIC database. This is a computer database of missing people across the country.

Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She drives a green Chrysler Sebring with a brown convertible top.

If you have any information on Redfearn’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

Find more local news here.