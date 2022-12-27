Mega Millions jackpot at $565 million

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $565 million!

This isn’t the highest jackpot, but once no winners were announced after the last drawing, the jackpot went from $510 million to $565 million.

People have their own method of playing, whether you choose your numbers or let the machine randomly pick, your chances of winning are one in a million.

If you were to win, many people would spend some of the money on themselves, but some players say they don’t need much. And if they win, most of their money would be given back to the community.

“We want to do this foundation called Peachy Keen Foundation. My name is Peaches, my husband’s name is Kent, so Peachy Keen Foundation. And we would give it away because here are so many people out there that need help and sometimes it’s just a little bit of help,” said Peaches.

You can check to see if you have the winning numbers here. They were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61, 11.

You can find more national news here.