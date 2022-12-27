Military park marks 128th birthday

SHILOH, Tenn. — Over a hundred years were celebrated at birthday ceremony in Hardin County.

The Shiloh National Military Park celebrated its 128th birthday on Tuesday, inviting the public to take a look back over its history.

The event highlighted the parks current beauty without forgetting the details and lives involved since the early days.

“Any community event is to make sure the public, the locals, our neighbors don’t forget about us. It’s a wonderful spot and we’re free,” said Chris Mekow, a Park Ranger at Shiloh National Military Park.

The event ended with cake and a time of fellowship.

Find more local news here.