Services ￼for Ms. Georgia Ruth Williamson Bond, age 79 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, 12 Noon at the Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment be in the Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Friday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Bond, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Georgia-Bond-2/#! /TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.