Mugshots : Madison County : 12/22/22 – 12/27/22

Truett, April Truett, April: Simple domestic assault

Davis, Kimberly Davis, Kimberly: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Douglass, Willie Douglass, Willie: Aggravated domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

Frye, Ronald Frye, Ronald: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Golden, Christopher Golden, Christopher: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



Harrison, Delois Harrison, Delois: Shoplifting, violation of probation

Howell, Billy Howell, Billy: Aggravated domestic assault

Lake, Gabriel Lake, Gabriel: Violation of probation

Lax, Derrick Lax, Derrick: Simple domestic assault

Love, Ladarius Love, Ladarius: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident



Manuel, Brandon Manuel, Brandon: False imprisonment, simple domestic assault

Marsh, Anthony Marsh, Anthony: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Morris, Rodricus Morris, Rodricus: Violation of order of protection

Muse, Krishara Muse, Krishara: Simple domestic assault

Pearson, Nakethea Pearson, Nakethea: Failure to appear



Perez, Jose Perez, Jose: Aggravated domestic assault

Reid, Ashley Reid, Ashley: Simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

Scarbrough, Timothy Scarbrough, Timothy: Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of order of protection

Smith, Devere Smith, Devere: Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Thompson, Johnathan Thompson, Johnathan: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



Wells, Henry Wells, Henry: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/27/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.