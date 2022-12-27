One More Cool Night Before the Warm Up Starts!

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for December 27th:

We will drop down near or below freezing one last time before we finally start to climb out of the deep freeze. Highs will make it up to around 50° on Wednesday and up near 60° for Thursday/Friday. Rain shower chances return late in the week and rain looks likely for all of us on Friday and Saturday. We will let you know if the rain will be impacting your New Year’s Eve plans and have the latest on the next round of thunderstorms that could be coming our way right here.

TONIGHT:

Give yourself a few extras minutes for your morning commute as there could be a few slick spots as temperatures will be below freezing during the morning hours. Tuesday was our last cold day with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and the winds will be light out of the south. Tuesday night lows will drop down below freezing for one more last night before the warm up returns.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday highs will make it up to around 50°. Skies will be mostly sunny and any snow that is left will most likely melt. There still could be an isolated slick spot of two early in the morning so look out for that during your morning commute. The winds on Wednesday will pick up to 10-15 MPH and come out of the west. Wednesday night lows will stay above freezing for the first time in awhile and dip down to the mid 40s is all.

THURSDAY:

Thursday is going to feel like a heat wave with temperatures warming back up above normal for the first time in a couple weeks. Highs will reach up to around 60°. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and some showers could return late in the day or overnight into Friday morning. The winds will come out of the south and be a tad breezy at times. Thursday night lows will remain warm and only fall down to around 50°.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers and cloud cover will dominate the weather most of the day on Friday. Temperatures will be warm staying in the 50s all day long. If we get a brief break in the clouds we could hit 60°. The winds will come out of the southeast and will continue to usher in the gulf moisture fueling the rain showers. Friday night lows will continue to stay warm and will only fall into the mid 50s from the increasing dew point across the Mid South.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will stick around for most of the day on Saturday. The rain will likely continue into New Year’s Eve evening but will try to move out sometime late in the night. Highs on Saturday (New Year’s Eve) will make it up to around 60° and New Year’s Eve night temperatures will hang around into the 50s. The rain is expected to clear out on New Year’s Day but temperatures will stay warm into the low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long and that is why temperatures are expected to stay above normal. Even warmer weather is on the way for next week and we could be up near 70° next Monday, but that could come with a price as a severe weather setup looks to be returning to the Mid South.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we finish 2022 and as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

