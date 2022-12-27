Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice.

The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.

They say there is no indication that the water has been contaminated, but people in those communities are advised to boil water to be used for consumption.

In Hardin County, the Savannah Utility Department has issued a precautionary boil water notice.

The notice was issued to due a water line break, and affects several communities, including Bucktown, New Harmony, Olive Hill and more.

You can view their map to see if you are in the affected area here.

Water is available to those who need it. You can read more about where to find it here.

In McNairy County, the Selmer Utility Division has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area.

They say the water is still usable. However, the notice has been issued due to low pressure and outages.

The Selmer Utility Division asks people to limit their water usage, which means turning off dripping faucets.

In Benton County, the City of Camden has issued a precautionary boil water notice due to multiple line breaks that resulted in a loss of water pressure.

They ask residents to turn off their faucets when the temperature is above freezing.

In Henderson County, Lexington Utilities crews are working to build water pressure back up for residents. The southeast part of the county is experiencing little to no water pressure.

Water is available at the Lexington Utilities warehouse facility located at 180 Maple Street.

You can stay up-to-date with them through Facebook.