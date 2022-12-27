Stacey Lynn Glover King, age 50, resident of Hickory Valley, Tennessee, departed this life Friday evening, December 23, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Stacey was born August 3, 1972 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Arther Ray Glover and Linda Ann Johnson Glover. She graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee. She was in the Top 10 of her class and graduated with honors. Stacey loved working outside, especially cutting her yard. She followed her daddy doing carpentry and loved making candles. She had an extreme love for animals.

Mrs. King is survived by her husband, Ricky King; her parents, Arther and Linda Glover; her mother-in-law, Loraine King: her sister, Sherry Score (James); her brother, Terry Glover (Kelly); five stepchildren, Blake King (Kim), Joshua O'Neal Taylor (Jody), Richard King (Wendy), Brent King (Shelby) and Nicole Weaver (Scott); her niece, Allison Glover; two nephews, John Score and Michael Score; and twelve step-grandchildren, Daisey Mae King, Brooklyn King, Joshua King, Angel King, Breaonna King, Audrie King, Nova Taylor, Draven Taylor, Hayden Taylor, Remmie Weaver, Payton Pappas and Emma Pappas.

She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Kasie King and her father-in-law, Morris King.