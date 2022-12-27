WIC Center goes phone-only due to water damage

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local office is doing phone-only appointments due to water damage.

The WIC Center at 589 East College Street in Jackson will be doing appointments and benefits over the starting on Wednesday, a news release says.

“Damage due to a burst water pipe is preventing us from holding in-person consultations. WIC services will still be available by phone until further notice,” said WIC Administrator Chris Ellis.

WIC participants can call (731) 423-3020 and press option 1. They say if a new card is needed, it is by appointment only at 804 North Parkway. They say to call 731-423-3020 and press option 1.

