Escapee arrested after traffic stop leads to police pursuit

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A traffic stop in Dyersburg leads to the arrest of an escapee.

25-year-old Cody Sims, of Newbern, is currently in custody at the Dyer County Jail following the incident Monday night.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on December 26, an officer observed a traffic violation near U.S. 51 Bypass and Parr Avenue.

A release states the officer stopped the vehicle on Sunset Boulevard and the Bypass, and as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled from the scene in the vehicle.

According to the release, the driver, later identified as Sims, drove through multiple yards while fleeing from the officer, including driving through a fence. The officer was eventually able to get the vehicle stopped and Sims was taken into custody without further incident.

The release states the officer searched the vehicle and located a hypodermic needle with suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a scale, cash, and a handgun that was found to be stolen.

Additionally, Sims was discovered to have a warrant from the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department for escape.

According to the release, Sims is charged with felony evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft under $2,500, vandalism over $1,000, driving on revoked third offense, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to obey traffic control device.

