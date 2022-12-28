Floyd Gene Harmon
Floyd Gene Harmon, age 75, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Private Graveside Service will be held at the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Harmon was born on December 8, 1947, in Brownsville, TN to the late Jesse Harmon and Flossie Stanley Harmon. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Harmon worked as a truckdriver for many years. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother: Lloyd D. Harmon. He is survived by two sons: Floyd G. Harmon, Jr. (Linda) of Brownsville, TN, Michael Harmon of Charlottesville, VA; one daughter: Kristy Harmon of Ripley, TN; one sister: Brenda G. Harmon Utley of Brownsville, TN; one niece: Dixie Utley Baucom of Brownsville, TN; one nephew: Mickey Utley of Brownsville, TN; He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Summer Harmon, Dominque Harmon, Candace Harmon and Kevin Harmon. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Nathan Lilly, Colton Lilly, Floyd G. Harmon, Jr., Mickey Utley III, and J.J. Garrett.