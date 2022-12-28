Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/22 – 12/28/22

Brooklyn Cannon Brooklyn Cannon: Shoplifting/theft of property

Dexter Pewitte Dexter Pewitte: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Gary Reeves Gary Reeves: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

Jonathan King Jonathan King: Violation of probation

Kayla Hudson Kayla Hudson: Violation of order of protection



Rachel Nichols Rachel Nichols: Driving under the influence

Stephanie Jones Stephanie Jones: Violation of probation, drivers license violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Stephanie Jones: Violation of probation, drivers license violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Trevor Flowers Trevor Flowers: Violation of probation

Wanda Hartshaw Wanda Hartshaw: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.