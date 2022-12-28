Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday.











The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive.

Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present.

According to the Jackson Police Department’s Atlas One app, injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries and how many people were involved is still unknown at this time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as further details become available, and click here to visit our Traffic page for real-time traffic updates.