Recall: Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream

GFA Production is issuing a voluntarily, nationwide recall of a first aid burn cream and kits that contain it because of bacterial contamination.

The Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn Cream is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets, and included in some first aid kits.

The FDA says using the cream could lead to life-threatening conditions in immunocompromised people.

For those not immunocompromised, it could lead to skin infections.

The FDA has not received any reports of people getting sick.

For more information on this recall, click here.