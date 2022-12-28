Sportsplex seeking part-time workers for 2023 season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is accepting applications in preparation for next year’s baseball and softball seasons.
The city has part-time and seasonal positions available for the 2023 season at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex.
The Sportsplex is hiring groundskeepers, concessions cooks, cashiers, runners, janitors, tournament set-up, and gatekeepers.
The city says most of the work will be on weekends during baseball and softball tournaments, starting in mid-February and continuing through October.
All positions begin at $13 an hour. The city says depending on the position, staff members will average 20-30 hours per week.
To apply, you can visit http://careers.
For more news in the Jackson area, click here.