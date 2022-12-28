Warm & Windy Weather, Soggy Friday & Saturday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for December 28th:

The gusty southeast winds warmed us up to around 60° today melting all the snow left across West Tennessee. The winds will remain pesky tonight and tomorrow and stay out of the south. Rain chances return on Thursday but increase in coverage and intensity on Friday & Saturday. We will let you know when the rain will be clearing out on New Year’s Eve and the latest information on a potential severe storm threat Monday night, all coming up right here.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday highs made it up to around 60°. The winds on Wednesday night will stay around 10-20 MPH and come out of the south. Wednesday night lows will stay above freezing for the first time in awhile and dip down to the upper 40s is all. Clouds will increase as the night goes on but the rain should stay away for tonight.

THURSDAY:

Thursday is going to feel like a heat wave with temperatures warming back up above normal for the first time in a couple weeks. Highs will reach up to around 60°. Clouds will increase as the day goes on and some showers could return late in the day or overnight into Friday morning. The winds will come out of the south and be a tad breezy at times. Thursday night lows will remain warm and only fall down to around 50°.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers and cloud cover will dominate the weather most of the day on Friday. Temperatures will be warm staying in the 50s all day long. If we get a brief break in the clouds we could hit 60°. The winds will come out of the southeast and will continue to usher in the gulf moisture fueling the rain showers. Friday night lows will continue to stay warm and will only fall into the mid 50s from the increasing dew point across the Mid South.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will stick around for most of the day on Saturday. The rain will likely continue into New Year’s Eve evening but will try to move out sometime late in the evening or at night. Highs on Saturday (New Year’s Eve) will make it up to around 60° and New Year’s Eve night temperatures will hang around into the 50s. The rain is expected to clear out by New Year’s Day morning but temperatures will stay warm into the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long and that is why temperatures are expected to stay above normal. Even warmer weather is on the way for next week and we could be up near 70° next Monday, but that could come with a price as a severe weather setup looks to be returning to the Mid South.

NEXT WEEK:

The greatest threat for severe weather in several weeks will return to the Mid South on Monday. Severe storms will be likely and the threat for tornadoes will exist as well. As of now, the storms will move through the Mid South in the evening and approach West Tennessee Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 60s to near 70°. Tuesday highs will be early in the day in the mid 60s before dipping into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning. The rain should clear out by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday looks to be cooler and dry with a high in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will stay out of the south early in the week before transitioning back to the west on Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we finish 2022 and as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. The next severe weather threat looks to be here early next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

