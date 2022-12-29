Irene Leek Colvett

Irene Leek Colvett, age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All Services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Irene was born on February 17, 1944, at Norris Crossing, TN to the late Ernest Leek and Jennie Lee Morris Leek. She worked at the Bells Recycling Plant for many years. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Bobby Leek, Jimbo Leek, and Skippy Leek; and two sisters: her twin Illena Laster and Mary Leek.

She is survived by her son: Danny Leek of Bells, TN; one brother: Roger Leek (Judy) of Portageville, MO; two sisters: Gloria Graves of Jackson, TN and Violet Simmons of Gadsden, TN; She leaves a legacy of one grandson: Charles Leek of Bells, TN.

The Family are honoring her wishes for cremation and request that donations be made to the Bells Funeral Home for expenses.

