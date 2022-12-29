Law enforcement agencies to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local city’s law enforcement wants to make sure those celebrating New Year’s Eve will do so safely.

The Martin Police Department is offering up rides this New Year’s Eve through their “Safety Bus.”

Those who live in the Martin city limits and want to ring in the New Year with a little holiday cheer can ride the 15 passenger van instead of driving.

The Safety Bus will start operating around 7 p.m. and will run until 3 a.m.

“Anybody from about 7 p.m. until 3-3:30 in the morning can call our regular number, it’s (731) 587-5355. If they are in the City of Martin we offer rides free of charge,” said Chief Philip Fuqua.

The Martin Police Department has been offering this service for more than 15 years now.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed they will offer free rides on New Year’s Eve starting at 6 p.m. You can reach them at (731) 968-7777.

