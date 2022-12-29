List of new laws to take effect in Tennessee January 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new year is bringing new opportunities to many Tennesseans. New laws are going into effect on January 1, 2023.

One includes business savings for farmers.

“It’s more, much more comprehensive, and anything that is used in the production of agricultural products in this state would be exempt from sales tax,” said Representative Chris Todd. “Very few exclusions, like tangible personal property, things like that are excluded from that.”

According to a recent press release, a new law is aiming to support foster youth, allowing eligible relatives of the youth to be able to be reimbursed with costs dealing with the child. It even expands to ages 18 to 21 for those transitioning from services to adulthood.

Another law offers Tennesseans who sign up for subscription services a clear exit.

“Service offer terms so that they know exactly what they’re dealing with, and exactly how they can cancel that subscription,” Todd said. “There has to be an equal way to cancel as they are subscribing.”

Privacy is definitely a priority for many, and one law is bringing new protection.

“It only applies to their primary residence and does not apply to anything else like a business property or second residence or anything else,” said Todd. “And they’re making application to just have the name as unlisted.”

Another law involves many entities working together to provide mandatory TBI-approved training on human trafficking.

“It would be for folks that are in contact, I believe with kids on a regular basis, like school personnel, bus drivers, and we want to make sure that folks know the signs of potential trafficking and abuse in that realm,” said Todd.

Click the links above to learn more details about each law.

For more local news, click here.