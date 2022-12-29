Maggie L. Cockrell
Funeral service for Maggie L. Cockrell, age 83, will be Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Plains MB Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Cockrell died Friday, December 23, 2022 at her residence.
Visitation for Mrs. Cockrell will be Friday, December 30, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Cockrell will lie-in-state at Pleasant Plains MB Church on Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.