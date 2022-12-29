Maggie L. Cockrell

Mrs. Cockrell died Friday, December 23, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Cockrell will be Friday, December 30, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Cockrell will lie-in-state at Pleasant Plains MB Church on Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service.