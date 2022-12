Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/22 – 12/29/22

Kristen Jelks: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol

Alyssa Carpenter Alyssa Carpenter: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation

Antonia Sims Antonia Sims: Resistion stop/arrest, failure to appear

Ashley Johnson Ashley Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Christopher Washington Christopher Washington: Violation of probation



Clarence Moody Clarence Moody: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations

Estelle Jefferies Estelle Jefferies: Vandalism, domestic dispute/domestic violence

Jeremy McFarland Jeremy McFarland: Violation of probation

Leo Boudreaux Leo Boudreaux: Shoplifting/theft of property

Octaivian Reeves Octaivian Reeves: Violation of order of protection



Rozell Beasley Rozell Beasley: Theft under $999, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

Sincere Pitts Sincere Pitts: Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.