Nathaniel Rives Newman, III “Nat,” 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Bolivar, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Rev. John Banks officiating. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Stanton, TN. A visitation will be held from 1 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Nat was born on December 15, 1937 in Covington, TN to Nathaniel Rives and Kathryn Hill Newman. He married Nancy Safley and they were married for 61 years. He was a member of Stanton Methodist Church. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting. He loved to spend time watching cowboy movies and animals. His prized possession was his family.

Nat is survived by his wife Nancy Safley Newman; one son, Rives Newman (Ashley); two daughters, Kathryn Hassell (Joey) and Paige Woods; one brother, Burton C. Newman (Patsy); eleven grandchildren, Jon, Desi, Jenna, and Savannah Hassell; Charles Woods (Katie), Mary Nelle Jones (Michael), McKenzie Peeler (Huffman), Rachel Woods, Nathan, Shelton, and Carson Newman and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Nathaniel Rives Newman, Jr. and Kathryn Hill Newman and a son-in-law, Clyde Woods.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.