New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration to be hosted in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special event aimed at children will give kids a fun way to ring in the New Year.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration.

Saturday night, the community is invited downtown for a night of ice skating and their first-ever balloon drop.

The event will take place at Court Square, located at 17 Monroe Street in Lexington.

The balloon drop will take place at 7 p.m. to give families time to get home safely afterwards.

Ice skating is $10 for kids and $12 for adults, however there is no fee to attend the balloon drop.

Click here for more information or call the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce at (731) 968-2126.

