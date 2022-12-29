Rain, Warm & Breezy Weather Through New Year’s Eve Afternoon

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for December 29th:

Warm and breezy weather with off and on rain showers will continue to dominate the forecast across West Tennessee until New Year’s Eve. The showers are expected to clear out for your plans to welcome in the new year and the first day of 2023 looks fantastic. Storms return though Monday night. Some of the storms on late Monday will be strong and possibly severe. We will have the rest of your holiday weekend forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Thursday was very warm with temperatures warming back up above normal again all day. Highs will reached up to around 60°. Clouds will continue as the night goes on and some showers will return late in at times overnight into Friday morning. The winds will come out of the south and be a tad breezy at times. Thursday night lows will remain warm and only fall down to the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers and cloud cover will dominate the weather most of the day on Friday. Temperatures will be warm staying in the 50s all day long. If we get a brief break in the clouds we could hit 60°. The winds will come out of the southeast and will continue to usher in the gulf moisture fueling the rain showers. Friday night lows will continue to stay warm and will only fall into the mid 50s from the increasing dew point across the Mid South.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will stick around for most of the day on Saturday. The rain will likely continue into New Year’s Eve evening but will try to move out sometime late in the evening or at night. Highs on Saturday (New Year’s Eve) will make it up to around 60° and New Year’s Eve night temperatures will hang around into the 50s. The rain is expected to clear out by New Year’s afternoon and temperatures will be very warm on New Year’s Day in the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday. The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long and that is why temperatures are expected to stay above normal. Even warmer weather is on the way for next week and we could be up near 70° next Monday, but that could come with a price as a severe weather setup looks to be returning to the Mid South.

NEXT WEEK:

The greatest threat for severe weather in several weeks will return to the Mid South on Monday. Severe storms will be likely and the threat for tornadoes will exist as well. As of now, the storms will move through the Mid South in the evening and approach West Tennessee Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 60s to near 70°. Tuesday highs will be early in the day in the mid 60s before dipping into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning. The rain should clear out by Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday looks to be cooler and dry with a high in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will stay out of the south early in the week before transitioning back to the west on Wednesday. Even cooler weather is on the way for Thursday and next Friday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we finish 2022 and as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. The next severe weather threat looks to be here early next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

