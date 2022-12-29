Tommy Ham, age 63 of Paris, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center. His funeral service will be Friday, December 30th at 2:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street in Paris, with Bro. Jamie Jones of New Life Baptist Church officiating. The body will be cremated and there will be a fellowship for friends and family from 3:00-5:00 PM after the service at the Enoch Building at the fairgrounds. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Friday, prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Tommy “Hammer” Ham was born December 25, 1959, in Dyersburg, TN to the late William Franklin Ham and the late Martha Loretta Bell Ham. On December 11, 1982, he married Delaine Boals Ham and she survives in Paris, TN.

In addition to his wife, Tommy is also survived by two daughters: Kristy (Toby) Sanks of Anderson, SC, and Amber Taylor of Henry, TN, and a son, Ryan Planchart of Gulfport, MS; sister, Cindy (Terry) Page of Henry, TN; brother, Danny (Kathy) Ham of McKenzie, TN; grandchildren: Austin Sanks, Keira Sanks, Addyson Littleton, Kyndal Sanks, and Harper Planchart; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Honorary pallbearers for the hammer will be Craig Atkins, Dale Bell, Bill Anderson, Scott Petty, Jeffrey Barker, Ryan Planchart, Austin Sanks, Toby Sanks, and Mike Smith.