TWRA seeks public input on proposed CWD plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking public input.

A 30-day public comment period is now open for their new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan.

A news release states the new plan includes five main overarching goals:

Prevent the introduction or spread of CWD to new areas.

Surveillance and monitoring to improve early detection of the disease and better track the number and location of cases.

Activate management and responses to minimize the impacts of CWD where the disease has been detected and proactively respond to any new cases.

More research to optimize all of TWRA’s CWD programs.

Outreach and Communications to ensure the public and our hunters have the information they need about CWD.

According to the release, hunters have an important role in helping manage CWD, and comments on the plan are being highly encouraged.

Comments may be submitted by mail to: Wildlife Public Comments, TWRA, Wildlife Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211, or via email to twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov.

The comment period will remain open through January 29, 2023.

Click here to view the complete plan.

