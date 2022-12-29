William Arthur “Art” Beechum
Name: City & State
|William Arthur “Art” Beechum of Paris, TN
|Age:
|82
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, December 27, 2022
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 PM Saturday, December 31, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Leon White
|Pallbearers:
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 5, 1940 in Paris, TN
|Both Parents Names:
|Thurman Buford Beechum and Bessie Hamilton Beechum, both preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Loretta (Thomas) Taylor of Thomasville, NC
Barbara (Gregory) Butts of Elmira Heights, NY
|Sons: City/State
|Wayne Beechum of Horsehead, NY
William “Bubba” Attaway, Sr. of Paris, TN
Steven Thomas survives
William Beechum, preceded in October 1963
|Sisters: City/State
|Lucylle Yeager, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Kenneth Beechum, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Thomas Taylor and Robert Taylor
|Other Relatives:
|Very close friends: Jeff & Heather Dubay, Joe Hoofman
|Personal Information:
|Art Beecham was a truck driver, an auto body technician, a huge Yankee fan, avid pool player, and he loved drag racing.