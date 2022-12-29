William Arthur “Art” Beechum

WBBJ Staff,
Beechum Art
Name: City & State William Arthur “Art” Beechum of Paris, TN
Age: 82
Date of Death: Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Place of Death: His residence
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 PM Saturday, December 31, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Leon White
Pallbearers:
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: November 5, 1940 in Paris, TN
Both Parents Names:  Thurman Buford Beechum and Bessie Hamilton Beechum, both preceded
Daughters: City/State Loretta (Thomas) Taylor of Thomasville, NC

Barbara (Gregory) Butts of Elmira Heights, NY
Sons: City/State Wayne Beechum of Horsehead, NY

William “Bubba” Attaway, Sr. of Paris, TN

Steven Thomas survives

William Beechum, preceded in October 1963
Sisters: City/State Lucylle Yeager, preceded
Brothers: City/State Kenneth Beechum, preceded
Grandchildren: Thomas Taylor and Robert Taylor
Other Relatives: Very close friends: Jeff & Heather Dubay, Joe Hoofman
Personal Information: Art Beecham was a truck driver, an auto body technician, a huge Yankee fan, avid pool player, and he loved drag racing.

 

