Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

Name: City & State William Arthur “Art” Beechum of Paris, TN

Age: 82

Date of Death: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Place of Death: His residence

Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 PM Saturday, December 31, 2022

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Leon White

Pallbearers:

Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery

Visitation: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service

Date/Place of Birth: November 5, 1940 in Paris, TN

Both Parents Names: Thurman Buford Beechum and Bessie Hamilton Beechum, both preceded

Daughters: City/State Loretta (Thomas) Taylor of Thomasville, NC Barbara (Gregory) Butts of Elmira Heights, NY

Sons: City/State Wayne Beechum of Horsehead, NY William “Bubba” Attaway, Sr. of Paris, TN Steven Thomas survives William Beechum, preceded in October 1963

Sisters: City/State Lucylle Yeager, preceded

Brothers: City/State Kenneth Beechum, preceded

Grandchildren: Thomas Taylor and Robert Taylor

Other Relatives: Very close friends: Jeff & Heather Dubay, Joe Hoofman