LIFELINE releases list of January 2023 mobile blood drives

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for January 2023.

Their stops for the month include, but is not limited to:

Lowe’s in Milan on January 6 from 1 pm to 6 p.m.

Jackson City Hall on January 17 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is also the New Year Drive that will be held on January 12 at LIFELINE’s Jackson center at 183 Sterling Farm Drive.

You can check out the full list here.

