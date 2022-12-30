Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/22 – 12/30/22

Daniel Stonum Daniel Stonum: Violation of community corrections

Alexander Sauceda Alexander Sauceda: Assault

Andrew March Andrew March: Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Anthony Johnson Anthony Johnson: Violation of probation

Jerome Scott Jerome Scott: Violation of probation



Kasey Houston Kasey Houston: Aggravated domestic assault

Milton Clark Milton Clark: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.