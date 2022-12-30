Phillip Lee Weatherford

Phillip Lee Weatherford, age 68, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and husband of Dina Wiles Weatherford, departed this life Sunday morning, December 25, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.

Phillip was born November 1, 1954 in Clarksville, Tennessee, the son of the late Lee Grant Weatherford and the late Clara Louise Batson Weatherford Welch. He graduated from Austin Peay University in Clarksville and was employed for Turner Dairy before his retirement. He served his country in the United States Navy and enjoyed fishing, gardening, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and woodworking. Phillip will be remembered for being a jack-of-all-trades.

Mr. Weatherford is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dina Weatherford; his daughter, Jennifer Gillis (Wade); three sons, Eugene Weatherford, David Finn (Ashley) and Adam Finn (Julia); his sister, Patty Baker; his brother, Peter Weatherford; and seven grandchildren, Ryan Weatherford, Michael Weatherford, Paul Gillis, Sarah Finn, Andrew Finn, Lily Finn and Aiden Finn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Weatherford.

Memorial Services for Mr. Weatherford will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Weatherford will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

