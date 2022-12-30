Rain Will Move Out on New Year’s Eve Day!

Friday Evening Forecast Update for December 30th:

Isolated rain showers will continue tonight and linger into Saturday morning. Conditions will clear out in time for your New Year’s Eve celebrations and New Year’s Day will look to be one the nicest days we have had in weeks. The nice weather will not last into next week as strong storms will return Monday night. We will let you know just how warm things are going to get this weekend and have the latest details on what you can expect as far as the storm threat on Monday night right here.

TONIGHT:

Rain showers and cloud cover stuck around most of the day on Friday. Temperatures were warm staying in the 50s all day long. The winds will weaken tonight and be calm most of the night and that could lead to some patchy fog in the morning hours. Friday night lows will continue to stay warm and will only fall into the low 50s from the increasing dew point across the Mid South.

NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will stick around for Saturday morning. The rain will likely clear out in time for your New Year’s Eve evening but will try to move back in early next week. Highs on Saturday (New Year’s Eve) will make it up to around 60° and New Year’s Eve night temperatures will hang around into the low 50s or upper 40s. The sun is expected to try to return by New Year’s afternoon and temperatures will be very warm on New Year’s Day in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies. The winds will be ab it breezy and come out of the south for the 1st day of 2023.

The winds will come out of the south or southwest all weekend long and that is why temperatures are expected to stay above normal. Even warmer weather is on the way for next week and we could be up near 70° next Monday, but that could come with a price as a severe weather setup looks to be returning to the Mid South.

NEXT WEEK:

The greatest threat for severe weather in several weeks will return to the Mid South on Monday. Severe storms will be likely and the threat for tornadoes will exist as well. As of now, the storms will move through the Mid South in the evening and approach West Tennessee Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 60s to near 70°. Tuesday highs will be early in the day in the mid 60s before dipping into the mid 40s by Wednesday morning. The rain should clear out by Tuesday evening and Wednesday looks to be cooler and dry with a high in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will stay out of the south early in the week before transitioning back to the west on Wednesday. Even cooler weather is on the way for Thursday and next Friday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we finish 2022 and as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. The next severe weather threat looks to be here early next week. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

