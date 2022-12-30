Sgt. Michael Thomas Merchant

Sgt. Michael Thomas Merchant, age 57, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

He was born on August 11, 1965, in El Paso, TX, to the late Thomas R. Merchant and Mary Janine Trawick Merchant. He proudly served his Country as Military Police in the United States Army. He was also preceded in death by one brother: John.

He is survived by two daughters: Nicole Whitehead of Gates, TN, Kirsten Merchant of Halls, TN; His fiancé: Debby Patterson of Alamo, TN; two brothers: Cecil Cagle of Salem, AL, Dave of TX; two sisters: Diane Henion (Tom) and Wanda Merchant all of VA; He leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren: Chase, Christian, Dakota, Arden, Hunter, Ava and Oliver.

The Merchant Family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.