West Tennesseans look ahead as New Year approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — The New Year’s countdown is almost here, and members of the community are getting ready to bring in 2023 in their own way.

As some reflect over 2022, taking a time of gratitude for a new year is one of the first things that comes to mind.

“Excited what God is doing in my life. Bringing me through cancer, for another year,” said resident Mariah Key. “I thank Him for His grace and His mercy. I’m so excited to see another new year.”

Others show their excitement through setting new goals.

“I actually work here in HR. Through Manpower,” said resident Hollie Loving. “So hopefully getting a lot of people back to work, especially after all this downtime, stuff’s picking back up, starts living back off. So getting a lot of people back to work. That’s… That and family, more family trips.”

And with a new year comes the choice to keep tradition or try something more modern.

“We will have black eyed peas, cabbage, corn bread, hog jaw, and I think that’s about it,” resident Linda Hill said.

“I’m going to get some Rotel now,” said resident John Borner. “Ground beef, make some Rotel. The miniature hot dogs, gonna have barbecue dogs. Somebody’s gonna bring another dish. I don’t know what they’re bringing, but that’s what we’re bringing to the party.”

No matter how you choose to prep for the big day, through food or a time of gathering, you can choose the start that’s unique to you.

“Wishing everybody a happy New Year,” Hill added. “And a safe New Year for those that’s traveling.”

