100 Black Men hosts annual gala

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization hosted an event to benefit young men who want to attend second education.

Friday, the 100 Black Men of West Tennessee organization hosted the 28th annual Holiday Splendor Scholarship Benefit Gala. At the gala, the guests enjoyed a bar, food, and live dance music.

The proceeds from this gala supported multiple scholarships to young men in college.

The youth that receive the scholarship money for college are men that grew up in a family program that 100 Black Men organizes and starts enrolling children in elementary.

After graduating high school, those that have been in the program are now eligible for the scholarships to attend second education.

“We want to provide access, but not only access, we want to provide success,” said Dr. Jerry Woods, the President of 100 Black Men of West Tennessee.

100 Black Men want to thank all of their sponsors and patrons, especially Raymond James for donating $25,000 for three years.

