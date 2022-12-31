Counties around West TN celebrate New Year’s Eve

—Two local counties plan New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Lexington will be having a New Year’s Eve Kid-Celebration at the courthouse.





Ice skating will be available from 11 am until 9 pm. There will be a special balloon drop with over 500 balloons at 7 pm.

And there will be a special New Year’s Eve service going on at the Salvation Army located at 125 Allen Avenue here in Jackson.

For those that can’t make it, there will be a virtual service available on their Facebook page as well.

Hub City Brewing will also be having a New Year’s Eve party. The party is open to everyone eighteen and up.

There will be live music with DJ Radio Rasheed djing the event along with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Slide and Ride in Jackson with be having a special New Year’s Eve celebration.

There will be live music from 9 pm until 1 am with confetti cannons shooting off at midnight.

They will also have live bull riding, where a year end champion will be crowned. Two thousand dollars will be up for grabs.

However you choose to ring in the new year, please do so responsibly.