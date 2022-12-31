Multiple vehicle accidents occur on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple accidents occur in Jackson on NYE.





Around 2:30 p.m. we received a tip of a multiple vehicle accident along North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

This afternoon, a multi-vehicle wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue and Ridgecrest Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were JPD and ambulances on the scene. The accident involved between five or six vehicles.

In the same hour as that wreck, a second multi-vehicle wreck occurred just within feet away.

According to the Jackson Police Department and Atlas One app, no injuries were reported.

